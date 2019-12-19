B-Town flea at Shefali's Artathon this Christmas

Your browser does not support the audio element. Your browser does not support the audio element.

It’s our most favourite time of the year and it couldn’t get better with a Christmas Flea happening in town. With 100+ curated stalls, art workshops, mouthwatering food and lots of fun things do - we promise you the best Christmas at Pushpa Narsee Juhu Festival. Shop, play, eat and dive into the artistic vibes, what more do you want for Christmas? This time The B-Town flea is coming with Shefali's Artathon (Shefali Art Classes) and Suman Manik to bring forth a festival that is beyond your imagination. Time to splurge in the colour of festivity, equality, sharing happiness and more this December

Associate sponsors:

Educational Partner - RYAN International

Associate Partner - Kids Concept, Khar

Fashion Partner - La Dee Da & Secret Attire

Medical Partner - Praxis

Photography Partner - Shruti Tejwani

Event Partner - Jelly Fish

Online Partner - Midday

Play Partner - Happy Planet

Outdoor Partner - Horizon & Minimax

Xmas Decor Partner - Hop N Bop

Audio Partner - Zebronics

Beverage Partner - Typhoo Tea

Ticketing Partner - Paytm Insider

Furnishing Partner - D'Decor

Gifting Partner - Camlin

100+ Curated Stalls:

The best of the brands are coming to Pushpa Narsee Juhu Festival to give you a shopping experience you’ve never seen before. Fashion, Food, Art, Lifestyle - you name it and we have it all for you! Many of these are rare finds you are unlikely to spot elsewhere. Come, let us help you discover all things unique, limited edition and fancy.

30+ Art & Craft Workshops:

Painting, Sculpting, Colouring and a lot more to keep the little ones at hand. We have over 30 extraordinary and unique art brands to help your kids with their creativity and dive in colours!

Art Installation Walk-Through:

A magical walk through exemplary art made by talented artists all over the country. You get to see different forms of art spread over 380m and the unmeasured amount of talent in each artist.



Playful Christmas Parade & The Magical North Pole Zone:

Have you ever been to a Christmas parade and celebrated Christmas in an extraordinary way? We have specially curated a fun parade to feel the essence of Christmas. To top it all, we bring to you a North Pole Zone - another adventurous space for your kids!

A Surprise From Santa:

A chance to give back to society - what goes around comes around! Get your old toys, books, stationery, shoes, and bags and receive a surprise gift from Santa. Let’s come together and contribute towards kindness - every step makes a difference.

We are waiting to see you and celebrate food, fun, and art with you!

Happy Rules to Follow:

1. Bring good vibes only

2. Accept our yummy food with open arms!

3. Shop till you drop because you don’t want to regret!

4. Let your kids do their thing!

5. Take home the best Christmas memories!

Venue: Pushpa Narsee Juhu Park

Dates: 21st & 22nd December, 2019.

