B-Town hotties Radhika Apte, Sunny Leone, Rakul Preet on how to battle holiday bulge

Sonakshi Sinha

I try to stick to my routine during this time of the year. But, I am not always able to [successfully do so]. I now give up trying and treat [this season] as my yearly break, as far as meals are concerned. It's the time to be merry, after all.

I try and work out as much as I can, but, in case I cannot, I don't stress about it. I know that come January, I'll get back to routine. I've trained my mind to believe that holiday calories don't count. It's important to enjoy yourself, too.

Radhika Apte

During this part of the year, I usually indulge, and don't hold back. I [devote] a part of [my day] to swimming, running or climbing. I also follow [a strict routine] before and after the season. Instead of minimising the number of cheat meals, I prefer monitoring what I eat, later on. When you indulge, you also feel [motivated] to return to your routine. If you constantly stop yourself, it's no fun. I eat everything [during this season since I know] I will eventually follow my plan.

I already know what I'm going to do when I go back [to my regimen]. I don't look at [indulgence] as damage. It's only about eating the food you like. Also, it's not that difficult to lose the kilos you gain, later on.

Amyra Dastur

I love December because of the Christmas treats. So, I don't restrict myself. I schedule my workouts properly. I can't stick to a rigid diet during this season, so I double the number of workouts I do to avoid feeling guilty about indulging. My trainer increases the cardiovascular component during this season to accommodate my meals. One way to deal with the holiday weight is to not go overboard with the consumption of sugar during this time. I treat myself happily, but not to desserts. I pick savoury meals and that goes a long way in helping me retain my figure. Usually, I go off on a five-day holiday when I indulge, and take a break from training. But when I'm back, I head to the gym before going home. I maintain a food diary where I write the meals that motivate me to train harder.

Shamita Shetty

As much as I can, I don't go overboard with sugar. Also, regardless of the time of the year, I regularly train in the gym. In case I can't find a fitness outlet, I take to functional training to stay active. During Christmas, it's tough to limit the number of cheat meals you consume, so training diligently helps me balance it out. Also, once a week, I only eat fruits. [When I resume my routine] I cut out sugar from my diet for at least two weeks.

Sunny Leone

There is no time off from fitness. It's [something I follow] 365 days a year. If there's something I want to eat, I will eat it. But, for the most part, I watch my diet, and exercise. I don't wake up and decide that for this month, I won't do any activity. I love taking classes, like HIIT and boxing. That way, I have an instructor telling me what to do, and I don't have to worry about it. I don't categorise any part of the year as one where I can eat more, or train less. If I attend a lot of parties, I'll eat only a little bit, and then, I'm satiated. But, there's no reason to let loose during the holidays. The easiest way to [stay in shape] is to not restrict yourself so much that you eventually binge-eat and go crazy when you see a plate of cupcakes. That way, you will consume 2,000 calories in one sitting. Allow yourself small indulgences, and work out extra.

Rakul Preet Singh

My fitness routine and diet is now the lifestyle I follow. So, even my indulgences comprise meals that are clean; I just have more of the same ingredients. [During the festive season] I may have jaggery, dark chocolate or natural sugar. I can't have processed sugar; it's just not who I am anymore. For some people, fitness is seasonal [and taken to only] for a film. For me, I feel good when I feel fit. It's a routine; which means that even during festivals, I work out. My brain doesn't work if I miss my workout. If I know I'll be consuming larger quantities of food later in the day, I'll consume only two meals [during the day], so that my calorie-intake largely remains the same. If I've eaten too much, I may take to intermittent fasting for damage control.

