B-town buzz: Mallika Sherawat and Sussanne Khan bond on a flight

Mallika Sherawat and Sussanne Khan found themselves seated next to each other on a flight. We didn't know they were long-lost friends. Sherawat shared a picture and wrote, "Pleasant coincidence. Long plane journeys can be so much fun with old friends (sic)." We wonder what the topic of conversation between them was?

In waiting

It's been a while since we heard that Govinda's son, Yashvardhan, was Bollywood-bound. There has been no news since then. Proud mum Sunita has been flooding social media with pictures of "my handsome son (sic)." Several industry folk find him to be a younger version of Ranbir Kapoor. Will Govinda launch him?

On a starry path

Child model Arush Nand plays Ajay Devgn and Kajol's son in Tanhaji: The Unsung Warrior. The nine-year-old says, "On the set, Ajay sir was always quiet and Kajol mam, chatty." He was earlier seen in films like Tubelight (2017) and Dear Zindagi (2016). Nand has been modelling since he was nine months old.

The cheats: Niddhi Agerwal

What's your cheat meal:

I love to eat junk food, mainly fast food and street food.

How often do you have a cheat meal:

Once in a week.

Cheat meal vs cheat day:

My cheat meal is one single portion, but I extend it to last for three hours. I try to get two meals in, during that time frame.

Do you compensate for it:

No, not at all. I work out throughout the week for that meal. So, I know it is well-deserved.

