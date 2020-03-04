B-town: This sweet gesture by Kirti Kulhari will melt your heart!

After wrapping up the second season of the web series, Four More Shots Please!, Kirti Kulhari visited the Madhur special school in Churu in the home state Rajasthan. "This is my way of giving back to society," says the actor about the unforgettable moments she spent with them. Kulhari will be completing a decade in the industry this year and has films like Blackmail and URI to her credit.

There's lots in a name!



Gauahar Khan

Gauahar Khan is emotionally overwhelmed that one of her diehard fans, Tannu, from Gurugram, has named her daughter after her. Reacting to the gesture, the actor-anchor said, "It feels like I did something right in my life." She hopes little Gauahar "shines brighter than anyone and turns out to be an amazing human being."

New notes



Jubin Nautiyal

Though Jubin Nautiyal is tied up performing his chartbusters, Tum Hi Aana, Pyaar Toh Tha, and Tujhe Kitna Chahane Lage Hum, in back-to-back shows across the country, he is now taking time off. The singer will soon begin work on his new romantic single. After the lyrics and music are in place, Nautiyal will shoot for the music video at an exotic location. He has also crooned a song for the upcoming Sanjay Dutt and Alia Bhatt-starrer Sadak 2.

