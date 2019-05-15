B-Town wishes Madhuri Dixit-Nene a happy 52nd birthday

bollywood

Celebrities from the film fraternity too have wished Madhuri Dixit-Nene, who is fondly called the 'dhak-dhak' of Bollywood

Madhuri Dixit-Nene

Madhuri Dixit-Nene celebrates her 52nd birthday today, May 15, and husband Shriram Nene penned a heartfelt message for her on social media and tagged her as the "most beautiful woman on the planet".

"To the most beautiful woman on the planet and my own soul mate, wanted to wish you a very happy bday and many happy returns. Loving the journey we are on and look forward to amazing things in the future," Shriram wrote along with a photograph of himself with Madhuri.

To the most beautiful woman on the planet and my own soul mate, wanted to wish you a very happy bday and many happy returns. Loving the journey we are on and look forward to amazing things in the future! Love R pic.twitter.com/iGVp92LT7n — Dr. Shriram Nene (@DoctorNene) May 15, 2019

The couple got married in 1999 and share two sons Arin and Raayan. Madhuri ventured into Hindi cinema in 1984 with Abodh and rose to stardom with the 1988 film Tezaab. Celebrities from the film fraternity too have wished the actress, who is fondly called the 'dhak-dhak' of Bollywood. Here's what they have tweeted:

Anil Kapoor: Wish you a very happy birthday Madhuri Dixit! You've always been a wonderful co-star and an even better friend! Working with you has given me memories that I'll cherish forever. Here's to many more! May you stay timeless, fabulous and glamorous as always! Lots of love and light.

Wish you a very happy birthday @MadhuriDixit! You've always been a wonderful co-star & an even better friend! Working with you has given me memories that I’ll cherish forever. Here’s to many more!

May you stay timeless, fabulous & glamorous as always!

Lots of love & light! pic.twitter.com/NfhF7aCxsL — Anil Kapoor (@AnilKapoor) May 15, 2019

Abhishek Bachchan: Wishing Madhuriji the happiest of birthdays. Lots of love and respect always.

Wishing @MadhuriDixit ji the happiest of birthdays. Lots of love and respect always. — Abhishek Bachchan (@juniorbachchan) May 15, 2019

Riteish Deshmukh: Happy Birthday my favouritest Madhuriji. May you forever brighten the silver screen. Keep Smiling. Happiness, good health and love always.

Happy Birthday my favouritest Madhuri ji @MadhuriDixit - May you forever brighten the silver screen- Keep Smiling. Happiness, Good Health & Love always. #HappyBirthdayMadhuriDixit pic.twitter.com/hkFmAbWM9Z — Riteish Deshmukh (@Riteishd) May 15, 2019

Kiara Advani: Happy Birthday to my first most favourite actress ma'am! It's been such an honour to have worked with you and met you, forever inspired by your grace and humility. May this year be your bestest. God bless you! Lots of love always.

Happy Happy Birthday to my first most favourite actress, @MadhuriDixit ma’am! It’s been such an honour to have worked with you and met you, forever inspired by your grace and humility. May this year be your bestest. God bless you! Lots of love always â¤ï¸ pic.twitter.com/RJz4yodKPG — Kiara Advani (@Advani_Kiara) May 15, 2019

Maniesh Paul: Happy birthday to the woman with the best smile in the world! The most humble superstar and my palluprem. Loads of love.

Happy birthday to the woman with the best smile in the world!!the most humble superstar and my #PALLUPREM...loads of love to u madhuri mam @MadhuriDixit ...stay blessed and happy alwaysð¤ð¤ðð pic.twitter.com/VJKuZ9GTOZ — Maniesh Paul (@ManishPaul03) May 15, 2019

Madhuri Dixit-Nene was feted with the Padma Shri in 2008 for her contribution to cinema. Madhuri ventured into film production with the Marathi comedy 15 August.

Also read: On the eve of her 52nd birthday, Madhuri Dixit shares her black-and-white story on Instagram

Catch up on all the latest entertainment news and gossip here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates

Edited by mid-day online desk with inputs from IANS