Baa Bahoo Aur Baby fame Benaf Dadachandji gets married to Chinese chef, see photos

Popularly known for her character Baby from the television show, Baa Bahoo Aur Baby, Benaf Dadachandji has got married

Rubina Dilaik shared this photo from Benaf's wedding on her Instagram account.

Benaf Dadachandji from the popular television comedy show, Baa Bahoo Aur Baby has got hitched. The actor dated her now husband, Norman Huo, for nine years before they got married. Norman Huo is a chef by profession, and owns a restaurant in India, reports tellychakkar.

After tying the knot, the couple hosted a grand reception, which had Benaf's friends, Rubina Dilaik with husband Abhinav Shukla, Srishty Rode, Raqesh Bapat, Ridhi Dogra, Sharad Kelkar, and others in attendance.

Srishty Rode took to her Instagram stories to share some interesting moments from the grand wedding bash.

Rubina Dilaik also shared a sweet post to wish the newlyweds a very happy married life.

Benaf spoke to the entertainment portal and confirmed the news. In an excited tone, she said, "After a courtship of 9 years, we finally decided to get married, and it is a wonderful feeling. 9 years just flew by and am totally looking forward to many more."

When she was prodded about whether she would be shifting base or continue living in India, she asserted, "Not at all. I will be staying here and will be very much associated with television."

On the professional front, apart from Baa Bahoo Aur Baby, Benaf Dadachandji has appeared in television shows like Jhansi Ki Rani, Byaah Humari Bahoo Ka, and Chhoti Bahu 2. She has also appeared in Bollywood films like China Gate and Bobby Jasoos.

