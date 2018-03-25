Baaghi 2: 78 days of action, 271 cuts and wounds and 467 hours of training

Witness the rigorous training and sheer hard work Tiger Shroff and the Baaghi 2 underwent to shoot the action sequences of Baaghi 2 in the behind the scenes video

Sajid Nadiadwala's Baaghi set a benchmark for action films with its high octane action sequences back in 2011. The filmmaker along with Tiger Shroff is now all set to surpass its own level with the second instalment Baaghi 2. Baaghi 2 will showcase power-packed stunts and high octane sequences of all forms providing a variety of powerful sequences for action lovers. The varied action sequences will prove to be a treat to the audience. The second instalment will enhance the action for the audience showcasing Tiger Shroff in a more muscular avatar than the prequel. Hence, the actor went through vigorous training to attain the perfect action avatar.

Tiger Shroff said, "When physically, the character demanded me to carry a lot of muscle, I had to learn different forms of martial arts and weaponry." Talking about the team, Tiger Shroff said, "We had a great team and of course, Ahmed sir who is such an all-rounder in the film, from directing to acting to doing the action choreography." Tiger Shroff further touted the action sequences as most difficult saying, "Most tiring action schedule of my life." The video further showcases the challenges faced by the team due to the weather as it would rain every now and then.

Tiger Shroff and Sajid Nadiadwala strike a hat-trick as the duo would be collaborating for the third time after delivering hit films like 'Heropanti' and 'Baaghi'. Talking about Sajid Nadiadwala Tiger Shroff said, "Its a blessing to be working with Sajid Sir, he's sort of given me life. I'm forever grateful to him." The trailer has geared up the audience for the daunting experience of the deadly action sequences. There has been immense excitement amongst the fans to witness the powerhouse of action perform kickass stunts yet again. The trailer has been receiving rave reviews from all quarters. Tiger Shroff who carved a place for himself as the action hero with Baaghi is being hailed for his action avatar in Baaghi 2.

Baaghi 2 would bring to celluloid the pair of Tiger Shroff and Disha Patani for the first time. The film also features Manoj Bajpayee, Randeep Hooda and Pratiek Babbar in pivotal roles. Co-Produced by Fox Star Studios and Sajid Nadiadwala under the banner name Nadiadwala Grandson Entertainment, 'Baaghi 2' is directed by Ahmed Khan and is slated to release on 30th March, 2018.

