Baaghi 2 actor Tiger Shroff's fears revealed!

He might be named Tiger but the Baaghi 2 actor has his own list of fears! Find out what they are



Tiger Shroff performs a stunt during a promotional event for Baaghi 2 as Disha Patani looks on. Pic/Yogen Shah

Tiger Shroff starrer Baaghi 2 is one of the most anticipated films of the year. Tiger has successfully cemented his position as an action hero with his previous outings and fans are eagerly awaiting to watch him on screen in Baaghi 2.

Known for performing perfectly timed stunts sans any body doubles, Tiger Shroff has stated that he ensures there are fewer retakes as audiences should be awe of what he can do. He will be seen performing a life-threatening helicopter stunt in Baaghi 2 but you would be surprised to know that as fearless as Tiger might seem he has his list of fears.

Tiger Shroff has confessed to be afraid of snakes. While shooting for Baaghi 2 in Thailand, Tiger revealed that he was terrified upon spotting a reptile suddenly.

Tiger has a fear of snakes, lizards and scorpions and feels helpless on encountering any such creature. When questioned if he would be able to overcome his fear of such animals while performing stunts for films, Tiger replied that he thinks he would never be able to do that. The actor says although his name is Tiger, he gets petrified when confronted by wild animals.

Tiger Shroff's film Baaghi 2, which also stars Disha Patani is set to release on 30th March and is directed by Ahmed Khan.

