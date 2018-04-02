Baaghi 2 box office: Tiger Shroff-starrer rakes in Rs 45.50 crore in two days

Baaghi 2 registers highest Day One earnings of the year so far, enjoys a strong weekend. Trade analysts are confident that it will reach the coveted 100-crore mark soon



Baaghi 2 Posters

The makers of Tiger Shroff-starrer Baaghi 2 were so confident of their product that they announced the third instalment before the release of the film. And their belief seems to have paid off — the actioner earned Rs 25.10 crore on its opening day, thus beating Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh-starrer Padmaavat to register the highest first day collection of the year so far.

With its Saturday earnings reading an impressive Rs 20.40 crore, the Ahmed Khan-directed venture has already collected Rs 45.50 crore in two days. The collections of Sunday were expected to be on par with the opening day.

A remake of the Telugu hit Kshanam (2016), Baaghi 2 enjoyed the advantage of an extended weekend since Friday was a holiday. Trade analyst Amod Mehra credits Shroff's popularity and the audiences' love for the action genre for the movie's stupendous performance. He says, "Action has never gone out of style. Also, apart from actors like Salman Khan and Ajay Devgn, who are dominating this genre, there has hardly been a young hero who has proved his mettle in action films. But Tiger Shroff knows his audience and can easily be called the next action star."

Mehra is confident that Baaghi 2 will reach the coveted 100-crore mark soon. "The film will collect Rs 100 crore in the first week itself," he says. Echoing his sentiment, distributor-exhibitor Akshaye Rathi points out that Shroff has made a wise choice by making action his forte. Says Rathi, "Action films have always been a favourite with the masses. Besides being popular with the kids, Tiger Shroff has also established a connect with the masses [with this film]."

Also read: Tiger Shroff roars ahead of Ranbir Kapoor, Ranveer Singh and Varun Dhawan

Catch up on all the latest entertainment news and gossip here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates