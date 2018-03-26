Baaghi 2: Tiger Shroff and Disha Patani land in a chopper at Delhi college

Baaghi 2 actors, Tiger Shroff and Disha Patani have landed at a Delhi college to promote their film



Tiger Shroff and Disha Patani promote Baaghi 2 in Delhi

The cast of the film Baaghi 2 - Tiger Shroff and Disha Patani have reached the capital to meet the Baaghis. They have reached Delhi's G L Bajaj College to promote their movie. The rumoured couple chose to make an unconventional entry by landing in a chopper at the college.

As a sign of rebel and Baaghi, they tied a bandana to their hand. The students from the college performed for the actors and a fan also wrote a rap for Disha Patani. Baaghi 2 is the sequel to 2014's superhit film Baaghi.



Tiger Shroff and Disha Patani take a selfie with the college crowd in Delhi

Just like Baaghi, we will see a fresh pairing in Baaghi 2 with Tiger Shroff and Disha Patani.

The recently released song, Lo Safar, featuring both the leads - Tiger and Disha has gained a lot of popularity in the audience.

Produced by Sajid Nadiadwala under the banner name Nadiadwala Grandson Entertainment, Baaghi 2 is directed by Ahmed Khan. The film is scheduled to release on March 30, 2018.

