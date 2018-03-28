Baaghi 2: Tiger Shroff's tactic to deliver emotional scenes will impress you

Baaghi 2 director Ahmed Khan recollects how Tiger Shroff would enact an emotional scene in two different ways, asking him to take his pick



Baaghi 2 director Ahmed Khan is making certain that leading man Tiger Shroff - templatised until now as an action hero - showcases his ability to pull off dramatic scenes as well.

The film will see Shroff deliver two intense emotional scenes, and the actor went to great lengths to ensure that he executes them with panache. Khan says, "There are two intense scenes in the film that will see Tiger's character, Ronnie, break down. Tiger had a distinct way of prepping for such scenes. He would work on them at home, and, a day before the shoot, meet me to discuss two ways of approaching it. He always understood what was required of him, and still had two interpretations of it."



Shroff would want to alter the intensity, pitch and mood of the scene when dealing with it in different ways. "He'd perform one take with high intensity, using a high pitch and exaggerated expressions. Then he'd approach the same scene with a muted pitch and subdued expressions."

Shroff admits that pulling off the role was both emotionally and physically demanding. "It was definitely the most challenging character I have played. But I credit Ahmed sir's direction for the way the film has turned out. Pulling off the role was simply about being in the moment. The story gave me scope to perform better."

Baaghi 2 releases on 30th March 2018.

