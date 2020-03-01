Baaghi 3 advance bookings open, book your tickets fast before it goes sold out all over!

After a very long time, the advance bookings of a film have opened at least eight days before its release. Yes, we are talking about Baaghi 3, which stars Tiger Shroff, Shraddha Kapoor, and Riteish Deshmukh. Given the massive fan following of the leading man and the popularity of the franchise, the bookings had to open this early.

The Nadiadwala Grandson Twitter page has even announced that the advance bookings of the film are now open. Well, it seems this is one crazy news for all the Baaghians.

Take a look:

The wait is over Baaghians! Book your seats & get ready to witness the action-packed drama in cinemas, this Friday. #SajidNadiadwala’s #Baaghi3 advance bookings are open now. Book your tickets! https://t.co/NOcAnz9T2chttps://t.co/qRjHfBgdZj pic.twitter.com/GUz60PabBc — Nadiadwala Grandson (@NGEMovies) March 1, 2020

Not only that, the actors have a surprise for you all as well, which will give you an opportunity to win free movie tickets. Saw their videos? See them right here:

Given the scale on which the film is mounted on, Baaghi 3 is likely to be another juggernaut in Tiger Shroff's repertoire. Now all eyes on March 6.

