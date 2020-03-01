Baaghi 3 advance bookings open, book your tickets fast before it goes sold out all over!
The advance bookings of Tiger Shroff and Shraddha Kapoor's Baaghi 3 are now open and before it all goes sold out, book your tickets fast!
After a very long time, the advance bookings of a film have opened at least eight days before its release. Yes, we are talking about Baaghi 3, which stars Tiger Shroff, Shraddha Kapoor, and Riteish Deshmukh. Given the massive fan following of the leading man and the popularity of the franchise, the bookings had to open this early.
The Nadiadwala Grandson Twitter page has even announced that the advance bookings of the film are now open. Well, it seems this is one crazy news for all the Baaghians.
Take a look:
The wait is over Baaghians! Book your seats & get ready to witness the action-packed drama in cinemas, this Friday. #SajidNadiadwala’s #Baaghi3 advance bookings are open now. Book your tickets! https://t.co/NOcAnz9T2chttps://t.co/qRjHfBgdZj pic.twitter.com/GUz60PabBc— Nadiadwala Grandson (@NGEMovies) March 1, 2020
Not only that, the actors have a surprise for you all as well, which will give you an opportunity to win free movie tickets. Saw their videos? See them right here:
Here’s the surprise. Get your phones at 3 PM, dial the number and win free #Baaghi3 tickets. See you! #SajidNadiadwala’s #Baaghi3 @ShraddhaKapoor @Riteishd @khan_ahmedasas @WardaNadiadwala @foxstarhindi @NGEMovies pic.twitter.com/dLPTYC48qX— Tiger Shroff (@iTIGERSHROFF) March 1, 2020
Dial and win! Yes that’s right guys, here’s your way to win free #Baaghi3 tickets. You will get just 3 minutes.— Shraddha (@ShraddhaKapoor) March 1, 2020
See you at 3 PM.#SajidNadiadwala’s #Baaghi3 @iTIGERSHROFF @Riteishd @khan_ahmedasas @WardaNadiadwala @foxstarhindi @NGEMovies pic.twitter.com/UfkZoMu7pv
Given the scale on which the film is mounted on, Baaghi 3 is likely to be another juggernaut in Tiger Shroff's repertoire. Now all eyes on March 6.
