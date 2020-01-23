Baaghi 3: Are you ready to see father-son Jackie Shroff and Tiger Shroff together?

Jackie Shroff is known to be cool, badass and an absolute entertainer, both on and off-screen. Tiger Shroff, his son, is the complete opposite, he's shy, reclusive and very reserved. What would happen if the two united on the big screen?

Well, the father-son duo is all set to come together for the first time in Ahmed Khan's Baaghi 3, where they'll play on-screen father and son. The idea sounds fantastic, as reported by Mumbai Mirror. It was nobody else but Sajid Nadiadwala who thought of this casting coup. A source close to the film said, "It is a five-day schedule which ends on Friday. They are shooting on location in suburban Mumbai."

Even Nadiadwala said, "Everyone has been waiting to see Tiger team up with his 'Hero' father Jackie Shroff since we launched him. There have been plenty of speculations but no one has been able to bring them together. Ahmed and I feel the storyline required Jackie to be a part of the film and our visions matched because it's a pivotal role."

The action in this third film of the franchise is expected to be bigger and better and Tiger even joked about it on Instagram when he wrote how he was able to come back from Serbia after a 40-day shoot in one piece. Take a look:

Baaghi 3 also stars Riteish Deshmukh and Shraddha Kapoor in crucial roles. Also, Tiger will reunite with Disha Patani for the remix version of Dus Bahane. All set to release on March 6, 2020, let's see whether Baaghi 3 can go past Baaghi 2's staggering success or not!

