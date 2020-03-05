Baaghi 3: Before watching Tiger Shroff's action, watch the making of Tiger Shroff's action!

We are only a day away from watching one of the biggest action films of recent times, the Tiger Shroff-Shraddha Kapoor starrer Baaghi 3. The trailer has already indicated this is going to be the most lethal combat for the leading man as he has to battle an entire country all by himself.

Mounting a film on such a staggering scale isn't easy and a lot of perseverance and persistence, and of course, perspiration must have gone into creating this fictional yet real world of action and explosions. The makers have shared a video where we get to see the making of the action and it will blow you away.

So before watching Tiger Shroff's action, watch the making of Tiger Shroff's action:

Baaghi 3 is, for the uninitiated, the most anticipated film of the actor's career, much more than War. In War, the driving force and the takeaway was his coming together with Hrithik Roshan. In this film, he carries the entire narrative on his own shoulders and powers what is one of the most successful franchises of Bollywood. As it opens tomorrow, let's see how much moolah it rakes in!

Catch up on all the latest entertainment news and gossip here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates