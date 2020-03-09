Baaghi 3 Box-Office: Tiger Shroff powers the film to Rs. 53.83 crores over the weekend!

Despite mixed reports, the Coronavirus threat, and examinations, Tiger Shroff's star-power has helped Baaghi 3 jump on Sunday and collect Rs. 53.83 crores in three days! For the uninitiated, a film like Baaghi has never relied on critics for collections, all it needs is the love of the fans, especially hardcore fans. And that's precisely what Tiger has amassed in just six years of his career.

Just like Ajay Devgn has Singham, Salman Khan has Dabangg, this man has the Baaghi franchise to his credit and fuel his stardom at the box-office. Taking to his Twitter account, Taran Adarsh shared how much money the film has made over the weekend.

Take a look:

#Baaghi3 braves mixed reports + #CoronaVirus scare + examination period, yet fares well... Mass pockets superb, metros grow on Day 3... Third #TigerShroff movie to cross â¹ 50 cr in *opening weekend*... Fri 17.50 cr, Sat 16.03 cr, Sun 20.30 cr. Total: â¹ 53.83 cr. #India biz. — taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) March 9, 2020

Now, the actor will be going back to where it all started! Didn't get it? Well, he's gearing up for Heropanti 2, and this time, the world wants him dead. It's all set to release on July 16, 2021!

