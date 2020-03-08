Search

Baaghi 3 Box-Office: Tiger Shroff's film sees a minor drop on Day 2, will it rise again on Day 3?

Updated: Mar 08, 2020, 21:18 IST | mid-day online correspondent | Mumbai

Tiger Shroff's Baaghi 3 sees a drop on Day 2, collects Rs. 16.03 crores, total collections stand at Rs. 33.53 crores. Will it see a rise again on Day 3?

Picture Courtesy: Official YouTube Page/Fox Star Hindi
Picture Courtesy: Official YouTube Page/Fox Star Hindi

When Baaghi 2 came out on March 30, 2018, it was a Good Friday and the examinations across the country had just got over, so it was bound to open to packed houses. It collected over Rs. 25 crores on Day 1, and since no major competition came in its way for the next few weeks, it raked in over Rs. 165 crores at the box-office.

Coming to Baaghi 3, it has come out at a time when the exams have just begun, the families are celebrating Holi together, and the Coronavirus threat has loomed large across the world. This was precisely why the film's collections paled in comparison to the second film of the franchise. It collected Rs. 17.50 crores on Day 1 and has made Rs. 16.03 crores on Day 2.

Despite mixed reviews and reports, the film is doing well, thanks to Tiger's lethal fan-following. Day 3 being a Sunday, the collections should see a rise. Baaghi 3 may not be able to rake in as much moolah as the second film, but joining the 100-crore club is surely on the cards.

