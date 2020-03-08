Baaghi 3 Box-Office: Tiger Shroff's film sees a minor drop on Day 2, will it rise again on Day 3?

When Baaghi 2 came out on March 30, 2018, it was a Good Friday and the examinations across the country had just got over, so it was bound to open to packed houses. It collected over Rs. 25 crores on Day 1, and since no major competition came in its way for the next few weeks, it raked in over Rs. 165 crores at the box-office.

Coming to Baaghi 3, it has come out at a time when the exams have just begun, the families are celebrating Holi together, and the Coronavirus threat has loomed large across the world. This was precisely why the film's collections paled in comparison to the second film of the franchise. It collected Rs. 17.50 crores on Day 1 and has made Rs. 16.03 crores on Day 2.

#Baaghi3 slows on Day 2... Single screens strong, metro multiplexes ordinary... Should witness growth on Day 3... Day 5 [#Holi] should see substantial footfalls, post noon onwards... Eyes âÂ¹ 52 cr [+/-] weekend... Fri 17.50 cr, Sat 16.03 cr. Total: âÂ¹ 33.53 cr. #India biz. — taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) March 8, 2020

Despite mixed reviews and reports, the film is doing well, thanks to Tiger's lethal fan-following. Day 3 being a Sunday, the collections should see a rise. Baaghi 3 may not be able to rake in as much moolah as the second film, but joining the 100-crore club is surely on the cards.

