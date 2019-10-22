Baaghi 3: Farhad Samji calls Tiger Shroff and Riteish Deshmukh the Ram Lakhan of the film

Tiger Shroff is fresh off the success of War, Riteish Deshmukh seems to have a winner in hand with Housefull 4, and is all set to revisit the space of guns and gore with Marjaavaan. What would happen when the two unite for a film? In case you are yet to know, Deshmukh and Shroff are indeed uniting for Ahmed Khan's Baaghi 3, which also stars Shraddha Kapoor. The film is produced by Sajid Nadiadwala and the dialogues are written by Farhad Samji.

And in an interview with Pune Mirror, Samji spoke about the film and the two men. "Riteish has always been known for comedy, yet he impressed everyone as the psychopathic antagonist in Ek Villain. Unlike the previous two instalments, Baaghi 3 has a generous dose of humour and the character Riteish portrays compliments his timing." He also said the film is an out-and-out action thriller.

"It slips into serious action after a certain incident and Riteish is one of the catalysts in the plot. He and Tiger are like the Ram and Lakhan of our film." Well, that's indeed a huge statement to make. Baaghi 3 is slated to release on March 6, 2020, after which Shroff will jump into the Rambo remake, directed by his War director Siddharth Anand. Coming to Deshmukh, he plays Shroff's elder brother and a cop in the film.

The first two Baaghis hit the bullseye due to their lethal action and the seamlessness of the leading man. Given he has leapt across buildings, beaten an army of villains to a pulp without being scathed, and even won a competition with a broken shoulder, it's hard to conceive an action set-piece for Shroff that doesn't reek of redundancy or repetition. More than the story, it's the action that has to be taken care of when it comes to working with this star.

