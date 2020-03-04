Baaghi 3: Here's what we are expecting from this Tiger Shroff showreel!

We are not going to discuss the lacunae of Baaghi 3 because that's certainly not going to make any difference to its commercial prospects. We are not going to make any predictions because the franchise holds a lethal and loyal fan-following so the sky would be the limit from March 6 onwards.

What we do want to discuss here are the things we would want to see in the film, which can make this the most entertaining Baaghi film of the franchise. The makers have fueled up the action and pumped up the glamour, but we still hope they have kept the following ingredients in the third film to make a masala dish we can savour over and over again.

Here they are:

1. The Brothers' Bond

Farhad Samji, who has penned the dialogues of this actioner, stated that the bonding between Tiger Shroff and Riteish Deshmukh in the film is reminiscent of Ram and Lakhan, which were played by Jackie Shroff and Anil Kapoor. It's a dangerous comparison to make, given the legacy of that blockbuster. In the trailer, we see how possessive, protective, and paranoid Shroff is when it comes to his elder brother. The scenes need to have an emotional charge that can make us weep with joy and jubilance, both. Ahmed Khan has a tall order to live up to if his writer has mentioned Baaghi 3 and Ram Lakhan in the same breath.

2. Riteish Deshmukh

Riteish Deshmukh may be the man with the impeccable comic touch that we have seen in umpteen films, there's a softer, tender, and dramatic side to him that we saw in Naach, Rann, and Lai Bhari. In Baaghi 3, he does the same, he plays a timid and submissive police offer who calls his brother Ronnie for help every time he lands in trouble. Although we have Shroff to handle the action, Deshmukh's character should get a few moments to shine as well. Can we expect him to beat some villains too? No one-note characters, please!

3. Tiger And His Tigress (Shraddha Kapoor)

Even though she was held captive by the villain in Baaghi, she got the opportunity to demolish some of his henchmen single-handedly. She does accompany him to Syria in the third part as well, but given Ronnie has to battle an entire country, how about seeking Sia for some help. How about seeing the hero and heroine beating down the villains together? How much destruction can one man handle alone?

4. Twists And Turns

War is easily one of Tiger Shroff's best films, and what worked apart from the slick action was the unpredictability of the enterprise. It not only hooked you with its breathless stuns but also shocked you with the shocks it threw at your face at breakneck speed. Baaghi 3 has pretty much given away the plot in the trailer, but we hope to see some twists and turns in the film, we hope to be shocked and surprised and we hope to say- "Ouch! We didn't see that coming." Because even the sight of Tiger Shroff fighting an entire nation alone isn't surprising enough, he can battle anything and that too without being scathed.

