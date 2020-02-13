Baaghi 3: How Shraddha Kapoor has redefined hotness in Dus Bahane 2.0!

Shraddha Kapoor has never shied away from showing her very best with the on-screen performances the actress has given. The actress is all set to blow our minds in Baaghi 3 is truly awaited to see the avatar.

The first song of Baaghi 3, Dus Bahaane 2.0 recently released and Shraddha looks extremely hot. The actress channeled her inner diva and has pulled off all the looks with utter ease. She has reunited with Tiger Shroff and both the actors have pumped up the scale of the original chart-buster.

The actress has shown her very best by experimenting with her looks and make-up. Shraddha Kapoor has proved yet once again that she loves experimenting and always steps out of her comfort zone.

Kapoor is all set to be seen in the third franchise of Baaghi with Baaghi 3 and the enthralling trailer already has gathered immense appreciation and the fans are already excited to see the movie already. Baaghi 3 is all set to wow the audiences with unseen action and drama and rebel against the entire nation this time.

Being in the best phase of her career, Shraddha is enjoying the best of both worlds. Proving her acting mettle with movies like Saaho, Chhichore and Street dance, Shraddha is heading towards the release of yet another power-packed movie Baaghi 3 alongside Shroff. She will be seen in a completely different avatar and fans are already counting days to watch their favourite star in action. She had an amazing 2019 with Saaho and Chhichhore and is all set to own the first half of 2020 with her acting performances.

