Baaghi 3: It's impossible not to fall in love with Disha Patani in Do You Love Me!

In a refreshing change, the makers of Baaghi 3 have now recreated an old classic song by composer Rene Bendali, Do You Love Me, and not a song from Bollywood from the era of the '90s. It features Disha Patani like never before, and if you thought she was good in Bharat and Malang, wait till you see her in this song. It's impossible not to fall in love with her.

What also catches our attention is the way the makers have shot the song, it's grand and glamorous and the actress oozes oomph and aura into a stylishly filmed dance number. Tiger Shroff, the leading man, who always shared fantastic chemistry with Patani, especially in the song Befikra they did together, won't be dancing with her. Yet, their chemistry sizzles.

Well, here's the song:

Shroff, if you observe the video, seems to be on the hunt for his brother who has been kidnapped in Syria. Baaghi 3 is the story of a man who crosses boundaries to save his elder brother. Given it's the biggest action film of Shroff and has been mounted on a bigger scale than Baaghi and Baaghi 2, a song featuring Patani could be a breather for the audience. Just like how we saw Jacqueline Fernandez in Ek Do Teen in Baaghi 2, we see the Malang actress in Baaghi 3. And once again, Shroff hasn't been asked to dance. Maybe in Baaghi 4!

