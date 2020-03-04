Baaghi 3: More surprises await fans as Tiger Shroff has something special

Sajid Nadiadwala's next, Baaghi 3 is all set for a release on March 6 and the excitement around this action bonanza is at its peak. Bringing the greatest event of all times in a never seen before way, Tiger Shroff will be unveiling the ensemble poster of Baaghi 3 at a special event in Mumbai and wait, there is a big surprise for the audience in the pipeline.

Known for its potent dose of action laden sequences and entertainment, team Baaghi is definitely bringing the ‘never seen before’ with every asset, event and film. With the grandeur that this event holds, Tiger will be unveiling the larger than life poster with his flip from a crane- which truly is as unbelievable yet believable, only because Tiger is all set to do it!

The event will see the presence of the entire cast and team of Baaghi, while they create another milestone with this event while on a promotional spree. In Baaghi 3, with no use of VFX or other technological means to enhance the visual impact, Tiger will be seen in an all-new action avatar with greater action-deal.

Baaghi 3 is all set to hit the theatres on 6th March, this year where Tiger is ready to lead the greatest battle of all times with the third instalment of Sajid Nadiadwala’s successful franchise.

Catch up on all the latest entertainment news and gossip here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates