Baaghi 3: Not one or two but three action directors for Ronnie aka Tiger Shroff!

Since the Baaghi franchise is entering into its third part, the scale has been tripled by the makers too. And this time, Tiger Shroff had not one or two but three action directors! Three action directors worked on Baaghi 3 to bring us the unparalleled adrenaline rush. Action directors Ramu Chella, Lakshman Chella, and Kecha Khampadkee are three renowned action choreographers of the industry.

The three magicians of action have orchestrated the best sequences for the audience to relish on in the upcoming flick. Action director Kecha Khampadkee also has worked on Hollywood action blockbusters which definitely makes the movie, a power punch of massive scale and high on the magnitude of action.

In each of the assets, Tiger Shroff’s character Ronnie is seen doing multiple stag leaps, sliding in a full split on roads, and is also seen doing various Smacks, Whacks, and Attacks, as they already have said it on the film’s poster! The three maestros of their art have ensured that the audience gets a new dose of entertainment and well, rightly so- each of the sequences has been unbelievable!

The biggest action movie of 2020 is almost here, the Tiger Shroff starrer Baaghi 3 will hit the screens later this week. This time around Tiger aka Ronnie will go up against a nation for his brother. Baaghi 3 has been extensively shot in Siberia where Tiger shot in negative temperatures for extended periods of time- with no body double or VFX techniques.

Baaghi 3 stars Tiger Shroff in the lead alongside Shraddha Kapoor. The movie is directed by Ahmed Khan and is produced by Sajid Nadiadwala.

