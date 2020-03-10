Baaghi 3: This is how Disha Patani shot for the song, Do You Love Me!

The song Do You Love Me from Tiger Shroff's Baaghi 3 has become immensely popular, and this is how Disha Patani shot for the same! A lot of effort went behind shooting it and acing the steps. There is a lot more to this track than Patani's oomph and aura. Taking to her Instagram account, the actress shared a BTS from the sets of the song.

Disha Patani learned street jazz with a mix of freestyle and Bollywood for the song. It's the first time that Disha has explored this kind of a dance form with some Bollywood style to it. And we are sure you don't want to miss the making.

Take a look right here:

View this post on Instagram Do you love meðÂÂÂÂ° A post shared by disha patani (paatni) (@dishapatani) onMar 9, 2020 at 12:12am PDT

The actress is the hottest celebrity in tinsel town and never fails to reiterate the same with her social media posts. We sure know that no one can get enough of her sexy body language for the song where her hottest avatar is surely making headlines and unbelievably, the steps were aced in just 10 days.

The actress' last movie Malang was a major hit among the audience where they got to see Disha in a never before seen avatar. The actress has a busy 2020 ahead of her and will next be seen alongside Bharat costar Salman Khan.

Disha took the internet by a storm with the announcement of her next movie which will be directed by Malang director Mohit Suri and will be the sequel to Ek Villian. On the work front, Disha's next movie Radhe will hit the screens on Eid 2020.

