Baaghi 3: Tiger Shroff's film to see another remix of a popular song, this time by Bappi Lahiri

It's raining remixes and recreations in the Hindi Film industry and the trend is not likely to vanish anytime soon. After Dus Bahane by Vishal-Shekhar, now Bappi Lahiri to recreate his song from Jeetendra and Sridevi's Tohfa, Ek Aankh Marun To, for Tiger Shroff and Shraddha Kapoor's Baaghi 3.

Tiger even took to his Twitter account to share a sneak peek of what actually went behind recreating the song and the entire team couldn't help but be in complete awe of the legendary music composer. The song will be out on February 19.

Here's the actor's tweet with the video:

Baaghi 3 is one of the most anticipated films of 2020 and fans have already declared this actioner a blockbuster. The first one did a business of over Rs. 75 crores at the ticket windows, Baaghi 2 raked in approx. Rs. 165 crores, how much do you feel Baaghi 3 will score at the box-office?

