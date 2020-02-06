Baaghi 3 trailer: Shraddha Kapoor proves her versatility once again

Shraddha Kapoor is one of the most versatile actresses in the industry and the trailer of her upcoming movie Baaghi 3 is a testimony to it. Shraddha's versatility and her ability to get into the skin of her characters is unmatched.

In the Baaghi 3 trailer, Shraddha is seen in a whole new avatar being more badass and portraying a bold and confident character. Shraddha is also seen abusing, something she has never done before, which was a pleasant surprise as the actress always brings something new to the table.

The actress had a successful 2019 with Saaho and Chhichhore, both of which were box office hits and saw Shraddha essay characters that were different from each other.

With 2020, Shraddha is once again proving her versatility with her recent release Street Dancer 3D, where she essayed the role of a dancer and executed it flawlessly, and now with Baaghi 3 where she will portray a confident never before seen character who is a total badass.

On the work front, Shraddha will next be seen in Baaghi 3 alongside Tiger Shroff. The movie is directed by Ahmed Khan and produced by Sajid Nadiadwala and will release on March 6, 2020.

