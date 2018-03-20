'Baahubali 2' cleared for theatrical release in China

The makers of Baahubali 2 have received the censor certificate, but have not yet decided a release date in China

Indian blockbuster "Baahubali 2: The Conclusion" will soon get a theatrical release in China. According to Variety, the fantasy action film will be released by EStars Media, which also handled "Baahubali: The Beginning," in China. The makers have received the censor certificate, but have not yet decided a release date. Directed by S S Rajamouli and starring Prabhas, Rana Daggubati, Anushka Shetty and Tamannaah Bhatia, "Baahubali 2" was released in India in April last year.

"Baahubali: The Beginning" had earned USD 123 million total in China. The magnum opus follows Aamir Khan's Dangal, which earned an astonishing USD 195 million on release in China, Secret Superstar and Salman Khan's "Bajrangi Bhaijaan." Also approved for release in China, is 2017 drama Hindi Medium. Featuring Irrfan Khan and Pakistani actor Saba Qamar, the film is set to hit Chinese theatres on April 4.

