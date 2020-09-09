Baahubali actor Prabhas gifts this luxury SUV worth Rs 73 lakh to his gym trainer Laxman Reddy

Baahubali actor Prabhas gifted Range Rover Velar to his gym trainer, Laxman Reddy, a former bodybuilder who won Mr. World title back in the year 2010. Speaking about the car, the four-wheeler costs a whopping 72 lakhs approximately. A fan club of the actor shared the picture and actor's philanthropist act on social media, making his fans and social media followers more proud.

This isn't this first-time Prabhas who showed off his humanitarian act. Earlier this month, the actor decided to take up 1650 acres of Khazipally Reserve Forest, located near Dundigal 20 kms far from Hyderabad. The South superstar handed over Rs 2 crores to forest officials for the development of this Reserve Forest. Isn't that simply great?

It seems like, after Sonu Sood, Prabhas is on the verge to become a superhero for his audience and followers.

Speaking about his professional journey, Prabhas was last seen in trilingual film Saaho, opposite Shraddha Kapoor. Now, he is all set to woo his audience in Radhe Shyam and Adipurush. In an interview with mid-day, director Om Raut shared how he decided to go ahead with Prabhas as his protagonist. "I have seen him [as the lead] in my head, on my computer, in my script — if there is anybody who can play Prabhu Ram to perfection, it is Prabhas. As the biggest star in our country, he adds to the commercial value of the film. But more than that, he has a great combination of calmness and aggression. As the writer and director, that appealed to me."

