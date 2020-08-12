Baahubali director Rajamouli, family test COVID-19 negative

Telugu filmmaker SS Rajamouli and his family have tested negative for Covid-19. The filmmaker tweeted to confirm the news on Wednesday. "Completed 2 weeks of quarantine! No symptoms. Tested just for the sake of it... It is negative for all of us," wrote the "Baahubali" director on his verified Twitter account, @ssrajamouli.

Completed 2 weeks of quarantine! No symptoms. Tested just for the sake of it... It is negative for all of us...

Doctor said we need to wait 3 weeks from now to see if we've developed enough antibodies for plasma donation! — rajamouli ss (@ssrajamouli) August 12, 2020

Rajamouli also shared that he has to wait for three more weeks to donate plasma. "Doctor said we need to wait 3 weeks from now to see if we've developed enough antibodies for plasma donation," he added.

On July 29, the filmmaker had shared the news about the coronavirus diagnosis. "My family members and I developed a slight fever few days ago. It subsided by itself but we got tested nevertheless. The result has shown a mild COVID positive today. We have home quarantined as prescribed by the doctors. All of us are feeling better with no symptoms but are following all precautions and instructions. Just waiting to develop antibodies so that we can donate our plasma," he had shared.

My family members and I developed a slight fever few days ago. It subsided by itself but we got tested nevertheless. The result has shown a mild COVID positive today. We have home quarantined as prescribed by the doctors. — rajamouli ss (@ssrajamouli) July 29, 2020

Rajamouli is currently working on another big-ticket film, "RRR", which stars Ram Charan, Jr. NTR along with Bollywood stars Alia Bhatt and Ajay Devgn. The period drama is about a fictitious tale based on the life of Telugu freedom fighters, Alluri Seetharama Raju and Komaram Bheem.

Catch up on all the latest entertainment news and gossip here. Also, download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps.

Mid-Day is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@middayinfomedialtd) and stay updated with the latest news

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever