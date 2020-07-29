Baahubali director SS Rajamouli and family test COVID-19 positive

Noted Telugu filmmaker SS Rajamouli and his family members have tested Covid-19 positive. Rajamouli confirmed the news on his verified Twitter account on Wednesday evening. The filmmaker, who shot to fame directing the Baahubali films, is living under home quarantine as suggested by doctors along with family.

"My family members and I developed a slight fever few days ago. It subsided by itself but we got tested nevertheless. The result has shown a mild COVID positive today. We have home quarantined as prescribed by the doctors," read Rajamouli's tweet.

My family members and I developed a slight fever few days ago. It subsided by itself but we got tested nevertheless. The result has shown a mild COVID positive today. We have home quarantined as prescribed by the doctors. — rajamouli ss (@ssrajamouli) July 29, 2020

In a separate tweet, the filmmaker expressed eagerness to donate his plasma for the purpose of finding a treatment for the virus. "All of us are feeling better with no symptoms but are following all precautions and instructions...Just waiting to develop antibodies so that we can donate our plasma," he wrote.

All of us are feeling better with no symptoms but are following all precautions and instructions...

Just waiting to develop antibodies so that we can donate our plasma... ðððªð¼ðªð¼ — rajamouli ss (@ssrajamouli) July 29, 2020

On the work front, Rajamouli is busy with another big-ticket film, RRR, starring Ram Charan and Jr. NTR along with Bollywood stars Alia Bhatt and Ajay Devgn.

Catch up on all the latest entertainment news and gossip here. Also, download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps.

Mid-Day is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@middayinfomedialtd) and stay updated with the latest news

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever