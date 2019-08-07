Baahubali fame actor Madhu Prakash's wife commits suicide

regional-cinema

South television actor Madhu Prakash's wife committed suicide in Hyderabad.

In a tragic incident, South Indian television and Baahubali fame actor Madhu Prakash's wife committed suicide in Hyderabad. She was working in a private firm and had married Prakash in 2015.

According to a report in The Hans India, she committed suicide because she was upset with Madhu's profession, which made him come home late, which in turn led to disputes between them. On Tuesday, she called up her husband and threatened to end her life. When Prakash returned home he found his wife hanging in her room.

The actor informed Rayadurgam police who shifted her body to Osmania Hospital for post-mortem. The police have registered a case and are currently investigating the matter.

Madhu has acted in many television serials. He shot to fame in SS Rajamouli's Baahubali.

