Baarish First Look: Mahira Sharma and Paras Chhabra are madly in love!

Friendships are born and broken inside the Bigg Boss house, romances have also blossomed. And the 13th season, for the uninitiated, the most popular, successful, and controversial season, was no exception. One of the most memorable romances of the house this time was the love saga of Paras Chhabra and Mahira Sharma.

They both fell in love inside the house and unlike a lot of other love stories, their romance didn't doom. Their saga is very much alive and now they are all set to take it to the next level. For all those who follow the actress and the actor on social media would know what we are hinting at. They both are starring together in a music video, Baarish, and the first look shows them madly in love with each other.

Sharma, taking to her Instagram account, rightly captioned- A day without you is a year without rain. The song is all set to be out soon but don't miss the hashtag Pahira, and how cutely and cleverly the actress has merged her name with Paras'. Take a look right here:

The song has been crooned by Neha Kakkar and Nikhil D'Souza. It has been filmed by Dhruwal Patel and music and lyrics have been given by Tony Kakkar. This should be worth a watch and the wait. And in case you remember, Sharma posted two beautiful pictures on her Instagram account with Chhabra and said something coming soon. It seems this was the news. Saw this post?:

Now all eyes on the song!

Catch up on all the latest entertainment news and gossip here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates