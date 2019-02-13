Baarishein song: Atif Aslam and Nushrat Bharucha talk about love and separation

music

Baarishein composed and written by Arko has Atif Aslam rendering the anguish of a relationship that is no longer in the happy space that it once was

Break-ups are never easy for anyone – men or women. Atif Aslam's latest single Baarishein, produced by T-Series' Bhushan Kumar captures the pain and turmoil of two people who have fallen apart with pathos.

The song composed and written by Arko has Atif rendering the anguish of a relationship that is no longer in the happy space that it once was. The video features Sonu Ke Titu Ki Sweety actor Nushrat Bharucha alongside Atif. Together, the duo recreates the happier times of their union and how eventually it slides away into a relationship gone wrong.

The video has been stunningly shot in Los Angeles by director David Zenie.

Sharing her experience Actor Nushrat Bharucha says, "I get nostalgic thinking about the rainy season. It triggers my memories of childhood, about my friendships and growing up years. So to be part of a song with such a concept worked really well for me. I kept connecting to the song and it made me nostalgic."

The actor recalls another 'chilling' but funny experience, "After the rain sequence of the song was shot in the freezing LA weather at 2.30 am, the owner of the house refused to let Atif and me in. He told us to dry ourselves outside and then come in. I guess he did not want to spoil his palatial mansion with Italian marble and such stuff. Atif and I went mental on hearing that we would not be let in when we were completely drenched and it was freezing outside."

Adds Atif Aslam, "Pushing my limits was certainly an experience because shooting while you are on a US tour is not easy at all. Imagine performing almost five gigs a week coz weekends were packed and that too in different cities. Having said that, it was a lot of fun shooting in LA, doing last minute suit alterations and what not."

