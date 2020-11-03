'Baba ka Dhaba' fame couple to undergo another cataract surgery

Kanta Prasad, the owner of the popular restaurant 'Baba Ka Dhaba' in south Delhi's Malviya Nagar, and his wife Badami Devi will undergo another cataract surgery on Tuesday.

The couple has already undergone a free cataract surgery at a Delhi hospital around a week ago.

Kanta Prasad and Badami Devi, who gained attention, love and sympathy of people after getting featured a YouTuber's video wherein the couple spoke about their struggles to run the restauramt following the Covid-triggered crises, have been treated by Sharp Sight Eye hospital for free.

The couple is scheduled to undergo direct eye surgery again on Tuesday morning at 10 a.m.

Not a single penny was taken from the couple by the hospital, and both have been given free medicines and glasses.

Dr. Samir Sood, director of Sharp Sight Eye Hospital told IANS: "I am very happy that I could help them. After 'Baba Ka Dhaba' food joint went viral, our hospital team reached out to them and got information related to their eyes."

"When both of them came to the hospital, we examined their eyes. After investigation, it was found that only 30 per cent vision is left in both eyes. The hospital performed a painless procedure following which no bandage was required."

Both underwent left eye surgery on October 27 at the hospital. After the surgery, the vision of both increased to 10 feet, doctors said.

Keep scrolling to read more news

Catch up on all the latest Crime, National, International and Hatke news here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates.

Mid-Day is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@middayinfomedialtd) and stay updated with the latest news

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever