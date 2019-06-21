International Yoga Day: Baba Ramdev, Devendra Fadnavis perform yoga in Nanded

national

The event, which was organised by Ramdev's organisation Patanjali, saw thousands of people performing various yoga asanas

Pic Credit/ANI

Nanded: On the fifth edition of International Yoga Day, Yoga guru Baba Ramdev along with Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis performed yoga on Friday. Several other followers also performed yoga in an event held in Nanded.

The event, which was organised by Ramdev's organisation Patanjali, saw thousands of people performing various yoga asanas. Fadnavis was also seen following various yoga postures. The organisation also organised programs in one lakh villages across India.

#WATCH: Yoga guru Baba Ramdev performs yoga along with Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis in Nanded on #InternationalDayofYoga. #Maharashtra pic.twitter.com/XiIqXZCblp — ANI (@ANI) June 21, 2019

Reportedly, the theme of 5th International Yoga Day 2019 is "Climate Action".

The word "Yoga" is derived from the Sanskrit root 'yuj' meaning "to join", "to yoke" or "to unite". Yoga is based on an extremely subtle science which focuses on bringing harmony between mind and body. Yoga works on one's body, mind, emotion and energy.

The main Yoga Day event will be held in Jharkhand's Ranchi at 6.30 am in Jharkhand where Prime Minister Narendra Modi will perform Yoga along with the other participants.

As many as 30,000 people are expected to participate in the event, for which security has been beefed up across the city.

Several departments of the defence have taken part in yoga in the run-up to the fifth international yoga day. The striking yogic poses have now become a norm amongst the defence personnel in India.

Yoga guru Baba Ramdev performs yoga along with his followers in Nanded on #InternationalDayofYoga; Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis also present. #Maharashtra pic.twitter.com/K9KZcPsmfg — ANI (@ANI) June 21, 2019

Personnel of 9th Battalion of Indo-Tibetan Border Police (ITBP) also performed 'River Yoga' in Digaru river near Teju, Lohitpur this morning.

In the United Nation, Yoga day was celebrated on Thursday that would be followed by a panel of discussion today.

The idea of the International Day of Yoga was first proposed by PM Modi during his speech at the United Nations General Assembly (UNGA) on September 27, 2014.

(With inputs from ANI)

