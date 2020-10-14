Watch Video: Baba Ramdev falls off elephant while performing yoga

Yoga guru Ramdev fell off an elephant while he was doing yoga on its back.

The Yoga guru was not injured in the incident which took place on Monday at the Ramnareti Ashram in Mahavan, Mathura.

A video of the incident has gone viral on social media.

Ramdev was performing yoga on the elephant's back when it moved, causing Ramdev to fall. In the video, Ramdev could be seen dusting off dirt and moving on with a smile.

