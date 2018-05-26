Babar Azam, Asad Shafiq half tons help Pakistan lead by 166

Mohammad Amir was 19 not out and Mohammad Abbas unbeaten on naught after four Pakistan batsmen made half-centuries



Babar Azam during his half century yesterday. Pic/AFP

Pakistan were 350 for eight in reply to England's first-innings 184, a lead of 166 runs, at stumps on Day Two of the first Test at Lord's yesterday.

Mohammad Amir was 19 not out and Mohammad Abbas unbeaten on naught after four Pakistan batsmen made half-centuries, Babar Azam top-scoring with 68 before retiring hurt. This is the first of a two-Test series.

Catch up on all the latest T20 news and updates here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever