Babita celebrates her 70th birthday with Kapoor family

Yesterday, Babita celebrated her 70th birthday. Daughters Kareena and Karisma made it special by ringing in her landmark birthday at a suburban restaurant

Yesterday, Babita celebrated her 70th birthday. Daughters Kareena and Karisma made it special by ringing in her landmark birthday at a suburban restaurant. Saif Ali Khan, Rima Jain with sons Armaan and Aadar, Karisma's daughter Samaira were among those present.

In an interview earlier, Bollywood actress Karishma Kapoor says people have a misconception that the Kapoor family is too traditional to allow their daughters-in-law to work in films. "I think it is a myth that Kapoor bahus (daughters-in-law) do not work. Whether it is my mother (Babita, wife of Randhir Kapoor) or Neetu (Kapoor -- Rishi Kapoor's wife) aunty, they made a choice of not working after marriage and having children.

"On the other hand, Jennifer (Kendal -- wife of Shashi Kapoor) aunty and Geeta (Bali -- first wife of Shammi Kapoor) aunty worked throughout, even after marriage. So we all practised our choice," said Karishma. Her sister, and the granddaughter of iconic filmmaker Raj Kapoor, Kareena said: "Also, I think our parents were very cosmopolitan. They did not stop us from doing what we wanted to. My father was very supportive. Though he did not recommend us to any producer, he always encouraged us to fly."

View Photos: Saif Ali Khan, Kareena Kapoor, Karisma and family at Babita's birthday bash

Catch up on all the latest entertainment news and gossip here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates