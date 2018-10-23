Babita Phogat gives lessons on how to milk a cow

other-sports

Babita Phogat

India wrestler Babita Phogat of Dangal fame, who won the gold medal in the women's 55kg freestyle wrestling at the Gold Coast Commonwealth Games, posted this picture on social media of her milking a cow. She tweeted, "Hello friends, have some buffalo milk. #MondayMotivation #MondayMorning."

Apart from being an expert in milking cows, Babita Phogat is the sister of India's first gold medalist in wrestling at the Commonwealth Games, Geeta Phogat, and the daughter of wrestler and Dronacharya Award recipient Mahavir Singh Phogat. She has a cousin Vinesh Phogat who also won gold, in the 48 kg category, at the Commonwealth Games in Glasgow.

Babita, along with her sister and cousin, have contributed to a change in mindset and attitude towards women in their village in Haryana.

Babita Phogat's youngest sister, Ritu Phogat, too is an international level wrestler and has won a gold medal at the 2016 Commonwealth Wrestling Championship. Her younger sister, Sangita Phogat is also a wrestler.

