Babita Phogat, father Mahavir Singh Phogat join BJP today

national

This year lections are due in Haryana for electing members to the 90-member Assembly

Wrestler Babita Phogat is likely to join the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) on Monday. Pic courtesy/Twitter/ANI

New Delhi: Wrestler Babita Phogat on Monday is likely to join the Bharatiya Janata Party, sources said. She had made the country proud by earning a silver medal in the 21st edition of the Commonwealth Games in Gold Coast and she is believed to a staunch supporter of the BJP's vision and policies of its leaders, sources added. Recently, the wrestler came out in support of Manohar Lal Khattar, the Haryana Chief Minister, who had stoked controversy with his 'lighter remark' on 'Kashmiri girls,'.

Sources: Wrestler Babita Phogat to join Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), today. (file pic) pic.twitter.com/8LUOoLhWp2 — ANI (@ANI) August 12, 2019

Also Read: Babita Phogat feels blessed to have Dr Phogat as her dad

Babita Phogat had backed him saying there was "nothing offensive" in what he said. "Haryana Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar has not made any such statement that is offensive to our sisters and daughters. I urge media to not misinterpret his statement," the Arjuna awardee stated while replying to a journalist on social media platform, Twitter.

The journalist had sought Phogat sisters' response on Khattar's remark, where he said, "Haryana can now get brides from Kashmir after the abrogation of Article 370, under which Kashmiri women used to lose property rights if they marry a person from outside Jammu and Kashmir". Elections are due in Haryana this year for electing members to the 90-member Assembly.

Also Read: Nach Baliye 9: Vivek Suhag proposes to Babita Phogat in Haryanvi style

Recently, Babita Phogat took to social media to announce that she is engaged to fellow wrestler Vivek Suhag in a tweet that read: @SuhagVivek you know it’s official when you get the blessing from my Bapu. It’s time for Dilwale to take her Dulhaniya.

The wrestler over 337,000 Twitter followers and the duo are reportedly set to tie the knot at the end of this year. Babita Phogat won the gold medal in the women’s 55kg freestyle wrestling at the Gold Coast Commonwealth Games. A Bollywood movie, Dangal, starring Aamir Khan was made as a biopic about the lives of Mahavir Singh Phogat and his daughters Geeta Phogat and Babita Kumari.

Also Read: Wrestler Babita Phogat to marry fellow wrestler, gets father's blessings

With inputs from ANI

Catch up on all the latest Crime, National, International and Hatke news here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates