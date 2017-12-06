Babri Masjid anniversary passes off peacefully in Hyderabad amid tight security

Police arrested activists of Darasgah Jihad-o-Shadat (DJS) when they tried to take out a rally in Darulshifa in violation of ban orders

The 25th anniversary of the demolition of the Babri Masjid in Uttar Pradesh passed off peacefully here on Wednesday amid tight security. Police said no untoward incident was reported from any part of the city as security personnel kept a tight vigil, especially in the communally sensitive old city area.

The shutdown called by various Muslim groups evoked a mixed response in Muslim-majority parts of the old city. Many shops and business establishments were closed in markets around the historic Charminar.

Police arrested activists of Darasgah Jihad-o-Shadat (DJS) when they tried to take out a rally in Darulshifa in violation of ban orders. Holding black flags and raising slogans to demand reconstruction of the Babri Masjid, DJS workers tried to take out a march but were arrested.

The afternoon prayers at the historic Makkah Masjid passed off peacefully. As attempts to take out a rally from the mosque in the past had led to violence, police and paramilitary forces kept a close watch on the situation this time.

Though private schools had not declared a holiday, many parents did not send their wards as a precautionary measure.

In response to a call by various organisations to observe the anniversary as a "black day", people in some areas put up black flags.Majlis-e-Ittehadul Muslimeen (MIM), Majlis Bachao Tehreek (MBT) and other Muslim parties had called for the shutdown to demand reconstruction of the Babri Masjid at its original site in Ayodhya.

Police had imposed prohibitory orders across the city, banning meetings and rallies. Police also conducted a flag march in the old city to instil confidence among its residents.

A delegation of MBT leaders met Telangana Governor E.S.L. Narasimhan and submitted a memorandum addressed to President Ram Nath Kovind, seeking reconstruction of the Babri Masjid. MBT leader Amjadullah Khan said they demanded a special Supreme Court bench to complete the hearing in the Ramjanambhoomi-Babri Masjid case within a stipulated time frame.