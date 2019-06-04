Babul Supriyo: Mamata's reaction to Jai Shri Ram part of appeasement politics
Days after she lost her cool on BJP activists chanting 'Jai Shri Ram', Banerjee in a social media post on Sunday accused the BJP of mixing religion with politics and using a religious slogan as its party slogan in an ill-conceived manner
Kolkata: Union Minister Babul Supriyo on Tuesday said that West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee's angry reactions to BJP's 'Jai Shri Ram' chant were a part of her appeasement politics.
"It is the people's choice to utter 'Jai Shri Ram', and at times slogans do become phrases of protest. Had those very people uttered 'Allah Hu Akbar', would Didi (sister) have chased them or would she have attended their Iftar addressing them fondly? The entire thing is a part of her appeasement politics," Supriyo told reporters.
The Minister of State for Environment, Forest and Climate Change said the intention behind the Trinamool Congress (TMC) chief's behaviour was to send a message to the state's minority communities.
Union Minister #BabulSupriyo on June 4 said that #WestBengal Chief Minister #MamataBanerjee's angry reactions to #BJP's '#JaiShriRam' chant was a part of her appeasement politics.— IANS Tweets (@ians_india) June 4, 2019
Photo: IANS pic.twitter.com/Skedv8zCiF
"With her reactions, she is only trying to convey to the minorities that she can go to any extent for them," he said.
Days after she lost her cool on BJP activists chanting 'Jai Shri Ram', Banerjee in a social media post on Sunday accused the BJP of mixing religion with politics and using a religious slogan as its party slogan in an ill-conceived manner.
Supriyo rubbished the TMC chief's charge and said: "The BJP did not import 'Jai Shri Ram' to Bengal. The people are chanting it on their own."
Top Stories of the day
- Mumbai: 14-year-old girl leaves home with Rs 5,000 to meet Tik Tok star in Nepal
- Mumbai Crime: Borivli businessman held for raping 19-year-old woman in flat
- Mumbai: One dead, two injured as two cars collide near Mahalaxmi Racecourse
- Plant twice the number, or pay up for new trees, Badlapur man who hacked 860 trees told
- Mumbai: 16-storey apartments to accommodate 28,000 civic cleaners
- No more sea view south Mumbai home for the guard from Govandi
- Mumbai doctor's suicide: Crime Branch wants custody of three accused doctors in Payal Tadvi case
- Maharashtra is fifth worst in ragging cases; 10 pc ragging complaints over caste-based harassment
- Declare internal assessment marks, state board tells junior colleges
- Make Marathi compulsory in schools, political parties say
- Mumbai: Auto crackdown nets RTO record revenue
- Rules to regulate babus' conduct on new media?
- After Dabangg 3, Salman Khan to start shooting for Kick 2
- Mira Rajput trolled for walking barefoot, with heels in hand at Mumbai airport
- Ali Abbas Zafar: Didn't alter script for Katrina
- Taapsee Pannu: Don't feel like an insider, don't wish to be one
- Jacqueline Fernandez receives a special token from a young fan
- Konkona Sensharma's date with the queer community
- Telly tattle: Faisal Khan takes up gymnastics; Kinshuk Vaidya's next based on Sairaat
- Mira Rajput with Shahid Kapoor, Shilpa Shetty with family clicked in Bandra
- Juhu spotted: Sunny Leone and Daniel Weber's outing with twins and Nisha is too cute
- Katrina Kaif's candid photos: Transformation from Boom to Bharat
- mid-day exclusive: Ajinkya Rahane to watch IND vs SA from his hotel balcony
- World Cup 2019: A hat-trick of opener hundreds beckons Virat Kohli
- World Cup 2019: German footballer Thomas Mueller roots for Virat Kohli
Catch up on all the latest Crime, National, International and Hatke news here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates
Kasa Kai Mumbai: RJ Salil and Archana uncover Mumbai's deadly crimes with Bhupen Patel