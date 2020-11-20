Babul Supriyo: Often asked to sing at political events

With his role as the Union Minister of State for Environment, Forest and Climate Change demanding his single-minded focus, it's surprising and almost heartening when Babul Supriyo says that he hardly misses his riyaaz. "People ask me whether I still do riyaaz. I can only answer them by singing a line or two. Music recharges me," says the singer-turned-politician.

He is back on the music scene with the new romantic track, Shayera, which marks his collaboration with composer friend Pritam. The music has been scored by Kaushik-Guddu and Akash of Jam8 Studio under Pritam's supervision. "It took us three years to join forces because we were busy with our commitments," he adds.



Babul Supriyo

Though occupied with his role of MP in his constituency Asansol, West Bengal, Supriyo keeps himself up-to-date with Bollywood music. "I play the piano in the middle of the night. My elder daughter Sharmilee, who is also musically inclined, keeps sending me songs of Taylor Swift, Shawn Mendes and Ed Sheeran. I am often asked to sing impromptu at political events." He had rendered the theme song at the United Nations Convention on Migratory Species earlier this year.

The singer turned to politics in 2014 after he found himself on board a flight with Baba Ramdev. "He asked me if I would be interested in contesting elections on a BJP ticket. I got off the flight and forgot about it. After 12 days, I got a call from him," recounts Babul Supriyo, who is working on archiving music with support from the Information and Broadcasting Ministry.

Keep scrolling to read more news

Catch up on all the latest entertainment news and gossip here. Also, download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps.

Mid-Day is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@middayinfomedialtd) and stay updated with the latest news