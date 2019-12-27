Babus see red over Uddhav Thackeray's confidante Milind Narvekar

Your browser does not support the audio element. Your browser does not support the audio element.

A section of the state administration is seeing red over Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray's aide, Milind Narvekar who has been changing security arrangements and installing lights in the backyard of Ramgiri, the CM's official residence at Nagpur. The CM's favourite subordinate is being talked about again, this time, for interfering in the 'functioning of the government'.

Before the state legislature's winter session began at Nagpur, Shiv Sena party secretary Narvekar visited Ramgiri and took stock of security and other arrangements there. During this visit, Narvekar asked PWD (Public Works Department) officials to clear the overgrowth of grass and trees in the backyard of the bungalow. The party secretary even instructed a law-enforcing agency to have more security points in the backyard of the CM's official bungalow and insisted on getting more lights installed.



The chief minister’s official residence in Nagpur. Pic/Sunny Shende

This raised the hackles of administration officials. A senior government official expressed displeasure over the interference of the Sena leader in the functioning of the government. "Earlier, no one had any issues with the security and other arrangements at the CM's official residence in Nagpur. But a leader from the new regime does. We have made changes as requested by Narvekar," the official added.

Narvekar nuggets

A police official deployed during the winter session for security at Ramgiri, confirmed the development. The police personnel said, "Earlier the backyard of the bungalow had only one security point. Now, the security points have been increased. Even lights have been installed." Not only did Narvekar ask for additional security personnel in the backyard of the bungalow, he also insisted on having a doctor round-the-clock on site.



Ashish Shelar MLA with (right) Milind Narvekar. File pic

For saheb

When contacted, Narvekar said, "Whatever I did was keeping the security of Uddhavji on priority." Asked about the alterations and other suggestions, the party secretary claimed that he was in a meeting and refused to take any further questions.

What pushy? Dutiful

Another senior Sena functionary defended Narvekar's action. The party leader told mid-day, "Narvekar has always been on the radar within the party for his proximity to the Thackeray clan. Now, with Uddhav Thackeray becoming the CM of Maharashtra, the latest addition to the list of critics is a slew of government officials. But I don't see anything wrong in the party secretary's action," the leader said. Over two decades back, Narvekar was appointed as the personal assistant of Uddhav Thackeray. Narvekar is trusted to such an extent that for Thackeray's public rallies and meetings he is assigned with the planning of latter's travel, accommodation and even security arrangements.

Blamed by some

Impressed with his services and loyalty, Matoshree promoted the Malad boy to party secretary rank, a move which did not go down well with many in the party. In fact, former Shiv Sena leaders who quit the party - be it Narayan Rane or Uddhav's estranged cousin Raj, everyone has in their speeches, directly or indirectly slammed Narvekar and held him as one of the persons responsible for the split in the Sena.

1985

Year Milind Narvekar joined the Shiv Sena

2017

The year he became party secretary

