Baby director Neeraj Pandey reveals why Akshay Kumar-starrer Crack was put on the back-burner

In 2016, a new collaboration between Akshay Kumar and Baby director Neeraj Pandey was announced. The duo had previously collaborated on Special 26, Baby, and Rustom, which had the filmmaker in the capacity of a producer. "This time, we come together for 'CRACK' - A Neeraj Pandey film. Releases Independence Day weekend 2017. Need your love," Akshay Kumar had tweeted. However, the film never released and reports of it being shelved started doing the rounds.

Later in 2017, Pandey informed us that the psychological thriller will roll in 2018, saying that they are still working on the script. Now, in an interview with Mumbai Mirror, Pandey shares, "It's on the back-burner with no immediate plans of revival. I was not happy with the script, but if I manage to crack something good in the future, I might (revive it)."

So, as of now, there is no probability of Neeraj Pandey and Akshay Kumar reuniting. And speaking of reuniting, Pandey tells the portal, "There has been no fall-out with Akshay, so, why the question of a reunion? I am moving on with Chanakya (led by Ajay Devgn) and he is doing other films. It's a great responsibility for both of us and we have to wait for the right project."

Speaking of Chanakya, the Ajay Devgn-starrer is currently in pre-production, and is gearing to go on floors by October this year. "The film is going on floors in October. Right now we are working hard on the project. I don't have any expectations before starting a project as I believe in doing our best. That's what the focus will be even with this film," Neeraj Pandey told PTI.

