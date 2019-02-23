Baby Eliza successfully undergoes life-saving operation

national

The surgery was conducted by well-known neurosurgeon Dr Lokendra Singh, and lasted for over two hours

Baby Eliza resting after undergoing ventriculoperitoneal shunting procedure

Seven-month-old Eliza Waghmare finally underwent a life-saving surgery, ventriculoperitoneal (VP) shunting, to drain excess cerebrospinal fluid (CSF), at the Central India Institute of Medical Sciences in Nagpur, on Friday morning.

The surgery was conducted by well-known neurosurgeon Dr Lokendra Singh, and lasted for over two hours. Post surgery, Eliza has been kept in the surgical intensive care unit, where her condition is being monitored round the clock. Dr Singh said, "The surgery went well. We will be conducting a CT scan on Saturday, after which we'll evaluate if the shunt has been inserted properly [as shunting is a blind procedure]. We have inserted a medium pressure shunt, but these shunts are notorious and there are chances of them getting blocked due to an increase in CSF protein levels."



Baby Eliza before the surgery

Meanwhile, Dr Shashank Joshi, consulting neurosurgeon at Cooper hospital, where the Ommaya reservoir procedure was done on Baby Eliza, said, "She should be able to respond well post the shunting procedure. If everything falls into place, the CSF will hereafter be drained through the abdominal cavity, which will be then absorbed by the body and flushed out through urine."

Dr Joshi added, "We will also witness a reduction in the size of her head, the circumference of which is currently 47 cm, that may come down to 43 cm - 44 cm, which is a normal head size of a child of her age."

Her father Anand said, "The doctor will examine her, and on Saturday, will decide on shifting her out of the ICU. Eliza will need to be in the hospital for the next few days."

Good Samaritans help the Waghmares

Following mid-day's reports on Baby Eliza's health and the financial condition of her family, help poured in huge numbers for the Waghmares. On the crowd-funding portal Ketto, as many as 60 Good Samaritans donated over Rs 96,000. Varun Sheth, CEO and co-founder of Ketto said, "We read this heart-wrenching story and immediately decided to start a campaign for baby Eliza. The outpouring of support from so many people has overwhelmed us. A total of 60 donors came forward and raised Rs 97,248 on our platform within 24 hours."

Moreover, the Radha Kaliandas Daryanani Charitable Trust donated Rs 10,000 for the surgery. Prem Daryanani, managing trustee of the trust said, "As citizens, we must come forward to help the distressed family with their child's medical treatment. We should try and help whenever there is such an appeal for help."

Anand and Jayanti, Eliza's parents, are deeply moved. An emotional Anand said, "I'm thankful to one and all who helped with my baby Eliza's treatment. Had it not been for the Good Samaritans, it would be impossible to get her operated. I hope my daughter recovers soon with everyone's prayers," said Jayanti.

