Baby Eliza's surgery successful; size of her head reduced by four cms

Baby Eliza has been responding well to the ventriculoperitoneal shunting surgery, which she underwent three days ago. Doctors are positive about the fact that the size of her head has reduced from the earlier 47 cms to 43 cms, which is normal for a child of her age. However, what still remains a matter of concern is the high protein content of her brain's cerebrospinal fluid (CSF) recorded at 1174 mg dL. Doctors believe that this might block the shunt that has been inserted in her brain.

Neurosurgeon Dr Lokendra Singh, who had conducted the surgery, said, "The shunt has been inserted properly. The child is active. She is taking food and has no complications. Our only concern is the high level of protein in the CSF, and we hope that it doesn't block the shunt. We have requested the mother to keep draining the excess fluid at regular intervals."

He further said, "Incase the shunt gets blocked, we will have to do a repeat surgery to clean it and insert it again. Eliza will be discharged in a day or two." Dr Shashank Joshi, consulting neurosurgeon at Cooper Hospital said, "Eliza has started moving her head, which was not the case when she was brought to Cooper some months ago." Speaking about the probable reason behind the high protein content of her CSF, Dr Joshi said that the fluid might have got accumulated, as earlier her parents could drain out only 80 mg dL to 100 mg dL of it at intervals. "This also indicates that the child should be monitored regularly," he added.

Eliza's father Anand Waghmare said, "My family is indebted to the treating doctors and all the good Samaritans, who came forward to help my daughter." Meanwhile, when asked about the complaint he had filed against the alleged harassment by senior Air India officials, he said, "I will not withdraw my complaint. My colleague asked me to vacate his house in Nagpur in December last year after I refused to take back the complaint. Since then I have been residing in a rented accommodation."

Policespeak

Kailaschandra Avahad, senior PI of Vakola police station, said, "I am aware of the complaint. We have transferred the case to the Sahar police station, where it will be investigated further."

