Baby girl for Daniel Craig-Rachel Weisz

hollywood

Daniel Craig with wife Rachel Weisz

Daniel Craig, 50, and his wife Rachel Weisz, 48, welcomed their fist child together after seven years of marriage. Weisz gave birth to a baby girl on Saturday. Weisz had revealed the pregnancy in April during an interview with the New York Times, saying, "Daniel and I are happy. We're going to have a little human. We can't wait to meet him or her. It's all such a mystery."

Both Craig and Weisz have children from their previous relationships. The James Bond-fame star Craig has a 26-year-old daughter, Ella, while the The Constant Gardener-actor Weisz has a 12-year-old son Henry from her relationship with director Darren Aronofsky. Weisz and Craig started dating in December 2010 and tied the knot in June 2011. Back in 2011, when reporters asked her about having a baby with Craig, the actor claimed that she had no such plans.

