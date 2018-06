Baby girl for TV actress Jaswir Kaur

Jaswir played Kajri Bai/Pavitra in Ghar Ki Lakshmi Betiyann. She was even seen in C.I.D as Kajal.

Jaswir Kaur and Vishal Madlani

Telly actor Jaswir Kaur delivered a baby girl on Tuesday. The Waaris and Sasural Simar Ka actor had announced her pregnancy on Instagram. She wed entrepreneur Vishal Madlani in 2016.

Jaswir played Kajri Bai/Pavitra in Ghar Ki Lakshmi Betiyann. She was even seen in C.I.D as Kajal.

