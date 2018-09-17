Baby on the way! Richard Gere, Alejandra Gere confirm pregnancy
The couple received a special blessing "for precious to come" from Tibetan spiritual leader the Dalai Lama
Hollywood actor Richard Gere and wife Alejandra Gere are expecting their first baby. The couple received a special blessing "for precious to come" from Tibetan spiritual leader the Dalai Lama.
Alejandra, 35-year-old Spanish publicist and activist broke the news by posting a picture on Instagram and captioned it: 'A very special moment just a few minutes ago... Getting blessings for our precious to come.. we couldn't announce it before telling HH Dalai Lama." In the photo, the Hollywood couple can be seen taking blessings from the Dalai Lama.
A very special moment just a few minutes ago... Getting blessings for our precious to come.. we couldn’t say it before telling HH Dalai LamaâÂºï¸Â Un momento muy especial para nosotros hace unos minutos.. Muy feliz recibiendo bendiciones para nuestro preciado tesoro por llegar... no lo podía mencionarlo sin antes habérselo dicho a su SS Dalai Lama.. âÂºï¸Â #dalailama #richardgere #alejandragere #love
This will be 'Pretty Woman' actor's second child and first with his third wife Alejandra Silva. Richard has an 18-year-old son, Homer, from a previous marriage. Alejandra also has a 5-year-old son, Albert, from a previous marriage.
Richard hogged the headlines, earlier this year when he was countersued for trying to "steal" a project from his producing partners, Random Acts Entertainment, just days after he sued them for allegedly trying to extort him.
Edited by mid-day online desk with inputs from ANI
