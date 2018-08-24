Baby Penguin dies at Byculla zoo due to health complication

national

It was the first penguin that was born in India and its birth was much celebrated among citizens

The penguin chick that was born at the Veermata Jijabai Udyan and zoo in Byculla just a few days ago on Independence Day died on August 22. The post mortem was conducted the next day by a pathologist, microbiologist and an avian specialist from the Bombay Veterinarian College in Parel.

The experts stated that the chick had died due to yolk sac retention and liver dysfunction which were termed as anomalies from the time of birth. This is the second penguin under the care of the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation to die at the Byculla zoo. Speaking in their defence, zoo officials claimed that penguins show 60 per cent mortality rate due to various reasons.

